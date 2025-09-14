Disha Patani Makes First Public Appearance After Firing Incident, Attends A Fashion Event In New York. Watch

Disha Patani made her first public appearance since the firing incident outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

What's Happening

The Radhe actor, who is the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, attended an event in New York City, where she was photographed in a backless bodycon black gown.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni, New York City."

Her appearance comes a day after a shocking incident in Bareilly, where shots were fired outside her ancestral residence in Civil Lines.

Background

On Friday morning, two unidentified men on a motorbike opened fire outside Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, the residence of Disha Patani's family.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya confirmed the incident, stating, "We received information about the firing at retired CO Jagdish Patani's residence by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. Police teams were immediately sent to the site. An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed police personnel have been deployed for the protection of the family members."

Arya also said that five investigation teams had been formed and CCTV footage was being reviewed. Soon after, gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

The controversy stems from Khushboo Patani's criticism of Aniruddhacharya after his remarks on live-in relationships. In a viral video, Khushboo reacted to his alleged statement that women over the age of 25 who are unmarried are promiscuous.

In the video, Khushboo is heard saying: "'Muh maar ke aati hain?' Had he been in front of me, I would have explained to him what 'muh maarna' means. I would have made him understand clearly. These are bloody anti-nationals... You should never be supporting such bast*** of the highest order."

She added, "Why didn't he say that men in live-in relationships also do the same... muh maarke aate hain. Is a woman alone in a live-in relationship? And, what's wrong with live-in? What's wrong about making a sensible decision of living-in before getting married and not ruining each other's families?"

Though the video was later deleted, it was widely circulated and wrongly linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj, sparking backlash from religious groups.

Following the firing, Khushboo Patani issued a statement on Instagram, clarifying that her comments had been misrepresented.

Disha and Khushboo's father, Jagdish Patani, also spoke about the controversy. He told ANI: "Khushboo (sister of actor Disha Patani) was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us..."