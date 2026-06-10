Ex AIADMK Minister P Benjamin, Supporters Join DMK

P Benjamin, minister in the previous AIADMK regime, joined the DMK on Wednesday along with his supporters.

In the presence of DMK president MK Stalin, Benjamin joined the party along with AIADMK office-bearers, including Tiruvallur Central Party District Women's Wing secretary Yamini Ilayaraja, Tiruvallur district student's wing secretary Dinesh and scores of other office-bearers.

Senior DMK leaders, including TR Baalu, A Raja and RS Barathi were present.

"I welcome everyone returning to the mother organisation founded by Anna! Congratulations to former Minister Mr. Benjamin!" wrote MK Stalin on social media.

Benjamin and his supporters joined the rival party at its state headquartes 'Anna Arivalayam.' Benjamin, former deputy mayor of Chennai Corporation as well, had been part of the Cabinet helmed by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, the present party chief who recently had to tackle rebellion from a section of MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK regime.

Benjamin's exit marks the continuation of the exodus of prominent AIADMK leaders. Days ago, former AIADMK Ministers MC Sampath, NR Sivapathi, Kadambur C Raju and Udumalai K Radhakrishnan joined the ruling TVK in the presence of senior Minister N Anand.

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