Ex-Agniveers To Get 20% Reservation In Delhi Government Jobs

Ex-Agniveers will get a 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to several Group 'C' government posts in Delhi, including police constables, firemen, jail warders, forest guards and wildlife guards, under a policy reviewed by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Departments have been asked to complete changes to recruitment rules and related procedures by June 30 to implement the quota.

The decision was reviewed at a meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, the Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officials. The administration said the move is in line with the Centre's broader push to create employment opportunities for Ex-Agniveers after their military service.

Police, Fire, Jail And Forest Jobs Covered

The reservation will apply to direct recruitment for several frontline government posts, including:

Police Constables

Firemen

Jail Warders

Forest Guards

Wildlife Guards

The benefit will be available to all eligible Ex-Agniveers applying for vacant posts across Delhi government departments and agencies.

Departments have also been authorised to deploy former Agniveers in roles aligned with the skills, discipline and training acquired during their service.

Departments Get June 30 Deadline

The Lieutenant Governor directed all concerned departments to complete procedural requirements and amend recruitment rules by June 30 to operationalise the reservation policy.

"To ensure equal opportunity and recognize their service to the nation, recruitment under this provision will be open to all eligible Ex-Agniveers," Mr Sandhu said in a post on X.

He added that the initiative is aimed at making use of the training and experience of former Agniveers in public service roles.

Delhi Expands Quota Beyond Police Recruitment

The latest move expands employment opportunities for Ex-Agniveers beyond a single department and extends the reservation benefit to multiple government agencies in Delhi.

Earlier this year, Delhi Police amended its recruitment rules to reserve 20 per cent of constable posts for Ex-Agniveers. The revised rules also provided age relaxation and certain recruitment-related exemptions for eligible candidates.

The new decision broadens the scope of the policy by covering a wider range of Group 'C' government posts across departments and agencies in the national capital.

In Line With Centre's Push For Ex-Agniveers

The administration said the initiative is being implemented in accordance with the Government of India's broader vision of creating employment opportunities for Ex-Agniveers after their military service.

The Union government has already announced reservation and relaxation measures for Ex-Agniveers in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. Several states have also introduced similar provisions in police and other government services.

Launched in 2022, the Agnipath scheme recruits young men and women into the armed forces for a four-year tenure. While some are retained in regular service, others transition to civilian careers after completing their term.