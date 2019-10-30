EU Lawmakers To Address Media Today After Srinagar Visit: 10 Points

The EU lawmakers' Srinagar visit ended with a trip to Dal Lake where they were seen taking a boat ride.

The MPs travelled in bullet-proof vehicles with a security convoy as they were taken from the airport in Srinagar to a luxury hotel in the city. The lawmakers are mainly from far-right parties; only three of the 27 MPs belong to the Left or liberal parties. All of them are visiting India in their private capacity. After a traditional Kashmiri welcome, the European lawmakers were briefed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and police chief Dilbag Singh. The team also interacted with some newly-elected panchayat members and councillors. Top police and civil officials told the lawmakers that the people have been yearning for peace but the terrorists had continuously threatened them. Dilbag Singh said in the last 84 days, not a single life had been lost, reported Press Trust of India. Visuals showed the group driving through deserted roads of Srinagar, their drive taking them past four detention facilities where dozens of politicians including three former chief ministers have been detained. Many alleged that no prominent civil society group, trade body or mainstream Kashmiri political party could meet the EU lawmakers. Two MPs of National Conference said they were blocked from meeting the group. The visit ended with a trip to Dal Lake, Srinagar's most prominent tourist draw, where the MPs were seen taking a boat ride. PTI reported that the boating took place near the Centaur Hotel, where more than 30 politicians and activists have been under detention since August 5. Four of the 27 lawmakers dropped out of the visit and flew back to their countries. Ahead of the visit, Thierry Mariani, a Euro MP for France's far-right National Rally, was quoted as telling Agence France-Presse (AFP), "We are going to see the situation in Kashmir, at least what they want to show us." Another MP, Chris Davies, claimed he was dropped from the trip because he asked for unfettered access to people and places in Kashmir for a fair assessment. The Liberal Democrat MP said: "I am not prepared to take part in a PR stunt for the Modi government and pretend that all is well. It is very clear that democratic principles are being subverted in Kashmir, and the world needs to start taking notice." The European Union parliamentarians visited Jammu and Kashmir on a day when five labourers from West Bengal were killed by terrorists in Kulgam district. Another labourer was injured in the attack. After the MPs met PM Modi on Monday, a statement from his office had said, "Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region." Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi have slammed the visit. The Congress leader, who was turned away from the Srinagar airport in August, tweeted: "MPs from Europe are welcome to go on a guided tour of Jammu and Kashmir while Indian MPs are banned and denied entry. There is something very wrong with that."

