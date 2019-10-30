Live Updates: Terorrism Is A Global Concern, Say European MPs After Kashmir Visit

New Delhi:
Group of EU MPs are mainly from far-right parties; only three belong to the Left or liberal parties.
The group of European Union Parliamentarians that visited Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday is holding a press conference in Sri Nagar. The group of EU MPs are mainly from far-right parties; only three of the 27 MPs belong to the Left or liberal parties. The MPs are visiting India in their private capacity. This is the first such international visit since the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories in August. The MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday. Four of the 27 lawmakers dropped out of the Kashmir visit amid the backlash.
Here are the Live Updates for the event:
Meanwhile, One EU MP Asks Government To Allow Opposition Parties To Visit Kashmir
Nicolaus Fest, European Union MP, in Srinagar on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir: I think if you let in European Union Parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it.
Nobody wants terrorism: EU MP
"Nobody wants terrorism. One of the locals I met told me about another problem that plagues Kashmir.... Corruption... How the Central government's funds get lost in the system and never reach the people or for the development projects they are meant for."
Don't want Syria to become Kashmir: EU MP
"I have seen how terrorism can destroy a place, harm a country... Last month I was in Syria and I saw the destruction terrorism can cause... and we do not want Kashmir to end up like that," says one EU MP.
EU MPs Group Begins Media Interaction
The Europian Union MPs have started interacting with media. One of the MP says, "We are not here to intervene in India's internal politics".
Another MP adds that the group of politician was in "India to gather facts, information".