5 Non-Kashmiri Labourers Killed By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

The terror attack came at a time when a foreign delegation is visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

Five labourers were killed and another injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. All the victims belonged to places outside Kashmir, police said.

The incident came a day after terrorists shot a truck driver in Anantnag district and targeted people waiting at a bus stand in Sopore. Earlier today, terrorists had fired indiscriminately at a paramilitary personnel deployed at a school in Pulwama district.

"We have rushed a police party headed by the Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told NDTV, adding that multiple bodies have been recovered.

Further information is awaited.

