Enraged By Life Sentence, Man Throws Slipper At Woman Judge In Telangana

Enraged after being sentenced to life imprisonment in an attempted murder case, a convicted felon allegedly hurled a slipper at a woman judge in the courtroom here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when the accused was produced before the Additional District Judge (ADJ) court for the trial of another murder case.

Police added that the slipper did not hit the judge.

"The man, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in an attempted murder case by the ADJ court on February 11, was produced before the same court on Thursday in connection with another murder case," a police official said.

Ranga Reddy District Court Bar Association strongly condemned the incident.

Advocates at the court complex allegedly overpowered and beat up the convict.

The accused who was sentenced to life imprisonment bore a grudge against the judge and threw a slipper at her, Ranga Reddy District Court Bar Association president Y Kondal Reddy said.

He demanded that stern action be taken against the accused for "attacking" the judge.

"Strongly condemning the attack on the judge, we have called for a boycott of court proceedings on Friday," he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

