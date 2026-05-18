Probe Agency Arrests AAP's Goa Co-In-Charge, Atishi Alleges Pre-Poll Targeting

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla after conducting searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Goa in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.

Singla, who is also the AAP's Goa co-in-charge, was questioned for several hours before being taken into custody by the agency. The searches were carried out by the ED's Delhi Zonal Office-2 (CDZO-2), officials said.

The development comes months ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February next year, triggering a sharp political reaction from the AAP leadership.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in a social media post: “Deepak Singla has not been arrested because he did anything wrong. He has been arrested because he was working against the BJP and refused to join the BJP. Deepak is brave and is fighting for the country.”

Reacting to the ED action, AAP Goa in-charge and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to target opposition leaders in poll-bound states.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “With Aam Aadmi Party's popularity growing in Goa, BJP's loyal foot-soldier, ED has been sent here as well! From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-in-charge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa.”

She further alleged, “Not only is this an attempt to scare our volunteers, but also to acquire all our organisational data for the BJP!”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also criticised the Centre over the ED action and said, “By using institutions like the ED, CBI, and the Election Commission as his personal goons, Modi ji can stop opposition leaders from winning elections. But he cannot manage the country's economy, or the falling value of the rupee.”

Deepak Singla had contested the 2025 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from the Vishwas Nagar constituency on an AAP ticket.

This is not the first time Singla has come under the ED scanner. In 2024 too, the agency had conducted searches at his residence in connection with the same alleged bank fraud and money laundering probe.