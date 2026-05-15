Ballot Papers To Be Used In Punjab Local Polls, BJP Demands EVMs

With the announcement of municipal elections in Punjab, an intense political debate has kicked off over the planned use of ballot papers.

The Punjab unit of the Election Commission has stated that the municipal corporation elections will be conducted using ballot papers, not Electronic Voting Machines, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party to protest immediately.

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar-led delegation met with the State Election Commissioner and demanded that the elections be conducted using EVMs, as has been the practice in the past.

The leader alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is implementing the ballot paper system out of fear of a potential defeat, with the intention of manipulating the vote count during the tabulation process. He further stated that this decision was taken without consulting any political parties.

The ruling AAP claimed the BJP isn't able to find candidates for the upcoming polls. Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said in a statement that the BJP is attempting to divert public attention. He asserted that the decision to conduct elections via ballot papers was taken to ensure transparency, whereas the Opposition is questioning administrative processes solely to mask its own political weakness.

Also read: Survival, Legal Fight, Punjab Battle: What's Next for AAP After MP Exodus

What is a Ballot Paper?

A ballot paper is a printed slip of paper featuring the names and election symbols of all the candidates. The voter enters a voting booth, places a stamp next to the symbol of their preferred candidate, folds the slip, and deposits it into a ballot box. Subsequently, all these ballot papers are counted manually - a process that can take anywhere from two to three days. This system has been in use globally since 1856 and in India since the country's first general elections in 1951. In Punjab, municipal corporation and Panchayat elections are still conducted using ballot papers, primarily because the number of candidates contesting these elections is typically very high.

What is an EVM?

An EVM, or Electronic Voting Machine, is a battery-operated device. It consists of two distinct units: a Ballot Unit and a Control Unit. The Ballot Unit displays the names and election symbols of all the candidates. The voter presses the button corresponding to their preferred candidate, and the vote is registered, accompanied by an audible "beep" sound. During the vote-counting process, the results can be generated within three to four hours simply by pressing a button on the Control Unit. In India, these machines were first utilised in 1998 across 16 Legislative Assembly seats, while the full-scale adoption of EVMs began with the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Their primary advantages are faster vote counting and the elimination of invalid votes.

Also Read: Illegal Detention, Local Bodies Polls: Court Setbacks For Punjab Government

Why is the Election Commission conducting elections using ballot papers?

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Raj Kamal Chaudhary, has confirmed that the decision to conduct local body elections using ballot papers was taken because a sufficient number of EVMs are currently unavailable. He explained that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) - the entity responsible for supplying EVMs within the country - was unable to provide the machines to Punjab before May 10. The machines were in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for the assembly polls.

The Election Commission stated that had the machines been received after that date, a considerable amount of time would have been required to transport them to the districts, train polling staff, and complete technical preparations. This could have potentially led to delays in the election, scheduled on May 26. For this reason, the poll body decided to adopt the ballot paper system.

The Election Commission has prepared a total of 4,200 ballot boxes, including additional reserves, to ensure one box is available for every polling station. The poll body clarified that, according to the Punjab Municipal Elections Rules, 1994, the use of ballot boxes in situations where machines are unavailable is entirely legal.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 29.