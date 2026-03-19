End Of '<i>Tareekh Pe Tareekh</i>'? Supreme Court Tightens Adjournment Norms

No more 'tareekh pe tareekh (date after date)' was the message from the Supreme Court on Thursday as it tightened the procedure for seeking adjournments and made it clear that deferment request will be entertained only in exceptional circumstances.

The top court has also made disclosure of reasons mandatory for seeking adjournments.

In 2023, it was then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud who urged lawyers not to seek adjournment unless necessary as he did not want the Supreme Court to become a "tareekh pe tareekh court".

As per a new circular dated March 18, which supersedes two earlier circulars issued in November and December 2025, "specific reason for seeking adjournment and number of adjournments already sought in the case shall be mentioned".

Adjournments, the circular said, will not be considered routinely.

"Adjournment of the case will be considered only under exceptional circumstances i.e., bereavement in the family or medical/health condition of the Advocate/Party in-person or such other genuine reason to the satisfaction of the Hon'ble Court," the circular said.

The March 18 circular also places clear limits on repeated deferment requests.

"Letters seeking adjournment in fresh cases are permitted to be circulated only once," it said.

In another significant restriction, two consecutive adjournments, irrespective of which party is seeking an adjournment, shall not be permitted without the case being listed before the court.

For regular matters, the court has totally done away with adjournments.

"No letters seeking for adjournment of regular cases listed before the Hon'ble Courts will be permitted," the circular said.