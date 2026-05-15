Supreme Court To Go Virtual, Judges To Car-Pool Amid Save Fuel Push

The Supreme Court has chosen the hybrid work model - deciding to conduct hearings through video conferencing for all matters listed on miscellaneous days and during partial working days, according to a circular issued by the top court administration on Friday.

The move comes in the wake of a recent Office Memorandum issued by the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training on May 12, aimed at promoting fuel conservation and efficient functioning.

As per the circular issued by Supreme Court Secretary General, all matters listed on Mondays, Fridays, and other designated miscellaneous days will now be heard virtually until further orders.

Cases listed during the court's partial working days will also be only through video conferencing.

The Registry has been directed to ensure that video conferencing links are shared on time and that technical support is readily available to avoid disruptions during hearings.

In a notable step towards fuel conservation, Supreme Court judges have also unanimously agreed to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves.

The circular further allows up to 50% of the staff in each branch or section of the Registry to work from home for a maximum of two days a week.

Registrars have been asked to prepare weekly rosters to ensure that court functioning remains unaffected.

Officials working from home have been directed to stay available on phone and report to office whenever required.

The circular also makes it clear that concerned Registrars can modify or restrict the work-from-home arrangement if they believe it is affecting the functioning of any branch or section.

Copies of the circular have been shared with the Chief Justice of India's office, judges of the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court Bar Association, and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association.