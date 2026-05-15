"Be Careful": Top Court Reprimands Uddhav Thackeray Group In Sena Split Case

The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) over media statements regarding a pending case over the split in the party that took place in June 2022, when Eknath Shinde led 39 MLAs into an alliance with the BJP to unseat the then-government headed by Uddhav Thackeray and supported by the Congress and NCP.

Chief Justice Surya Kant pulled up the Uddhav Thackeray faction for making what he called irresponsible statements about the court. "First you stop your people from going to the media and making irresponsible statements… saying that 'Supreme Court is not deciding'," he declared.

"You seek that (a date) here and then say 'Supreme Court is not deciding'. We are issuing a warning. Be careful about your words. I am not a person who will accept this kind of conduct."

During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that if any party attempted to exert pressure on the court by approaching the media, such conduct would not be tolerated.

"The court will allocate time to hear all parties. Judicial process cannot be influenced by external rhetoric."

"We expect cooperation from both sides," the Chief Justice said.

Earlier, counsel for the Uddhav Thackeray faction requested an expedited hearing, arguing the matter had been pending for a considerable period.

Responding to the court's concerns about media comments, senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, representing the Thackeray camp, said: "We have no difficulty… whenever your lordships have a couple of hours' time for each side your lordships may fix it. We are anxious because for three years we have been waiting."

"We will fix a date (but) the concern is that whatever delay has happened at any stage of hearing… such irresponsible statements are being made," the Chief Justice said.

Counsel for the Shinde faction noted the court had exercised patience with all parties and said no one should attempt to exert pressure through the media.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said: "We know how much pressure is upon the court. Our side hasn't done it. It should not be made by any side. Lawyers will never support such comments."

"We are sitting here till 4 pm... if somebody finds us sitting idle we can understand that," the Chief Justice said, to which Rohatgi replied: "There is no doubt that the court has been very patient and kind to everybody. No litigant has a right to say anything against it… on whichever side."

This case stems from the political crisis that unfolded in Maharashtra in 2022, when the Shiv Sena split into two factions. Both factions are currently locked in a legal battle before the Supreme Court regarding the party name, electoral symbol, and disqualification of legislators.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 30.