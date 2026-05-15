"Very Slow": Supreme Court Orders Fast Track Trial In Renukaswamy Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Bengaluru court to expedite the hearing in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan and others, observing that the progress so far is "very slow".

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi also directed the Karnataka government to ensure that Darshan is provided all prison amenities to which an undertrial prisoner is entitled.

The top court also perused a report from the Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, which revealed that the charge was framed in the case on November 3, 2025.

It noted that in the last seven months, the prosecution has been able to examine 10 witnesses and the prosecution proposes to examine 60 witnesses on priority basis who are vital to indicate the role played by the accused persons.

"We are of the view that the progress so far, as a trial is concerned, is very slow. It is true that the defense counsel is taking time to conduct the cross-examination.

"But if the trial is proceeding at this pace, it is going to take a long time even before 60 witnesses are examined. In such circumstances, it is for the trial court to see that witnesses are examined on a regular basis and it is not adjourned on any flimsy ground," the bench said.

The top court also said that if need arises, the trial court may proceed to examine the trial on a day-to-day basis.

"We would like to observe the progress of the trial for a period of one year. At the end of one year, if there is no substantial progress in the trial, we will look into the matter accordingly.

"We want the defence to cooperate with the trial court and see to it that the witnesses are examined as fast as possible," the bench said.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Darshan, submitted that the prosecution wants to examine 272 witnesses and only 10 witnesses have been examined in the last seven months.

Rohatgi contended that the actor has been kept in a quarantine cell and not allowed to interact with other inmates.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the state, informed the court that Darshan is kept in a place used to be called the quarantine cell during the pandemic and refuted the claim that he is not allowed to interact with others.

The top court had earlier sought a report from the Karnataka government on a plea filed by actor Darshan alleging he was being denied basic amenities.

The top court had on August 14 last year cancelled the bail granted to Darshan and other accused persons in the case.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

According to police, the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024 and tortured. His body was recovered from a drain.

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