Iran War Impact: Airlines Get Relief As Maharashtra Slashes VAT On Aviation Fuel

At a time when India's airlines are fighting headwinds from rising fuel costs and disrupted global oil supplies, the Maharashtra government has taken a step to ease the burden on carriers.

The state has slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 18 per cent to 7 per cent. The reduced VAT will be applicable from May 15 to November 14. This move, aimed at reducing operating costs, comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Iran war and its knock-on effects on fuel markets.

The conflict in Middle East has disrupted crude flows and led to jet fuel price spikes, forcing airlines to reroute flights and burn more fuel as key airspaces remain closed. Due to the increased ATF prices, many airlines, including Air India, have reduced flights to certain destinations.

Iran War Fallout: Relief Comes At A Critical Time

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu highlighted these challenges in a post on X. He said the Middle East crisis has created issues like airspace closures, "uncertain operations, spike in ATF prices," and added that the Centre has already taken steps like capping ATF prices for domestic operators, reducing airport charges and providing emergency credit linkage to help the industry.

Naidu thanked the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for acting swiftly to cut VAT on ATF. He pointed out that Maharashtra has 16 operational airports and about 75 million passengers annually, making it one of the busiest aviation hubs in the country. According to him, the VAT reduction should help airlines keep fares more stable for passengers even as global pressures push up costs.

Fuel Costs a Structural Headache, Say Airlines

Industry experts say the problem isn't just a short-lived price spike, but a structural risk to carriers. Sunil Kadam, Executive Vice President of Airlines & General Aviation at Aon India, notes that ATF already represents one of the largest cost exposures for carriers. He explains that geopolitical instability, energy market disruption and operational constraints have collided, squeezing airlines' margins and forcing tough choices on route planning, liquidity and connectivity. In his words, this isn't just about fuel pricing -- "it's about how resilient operating models are in a more volatile global system." The industry, he adds, now sees fuel volatility and geopolitical disruption as persistent features of the operating environment, requiring scenario planning, risk structuring and flexible financing to stay afloat.

As per stakeholders, the VAT cut is a welcome relief but is just one part of a broader set of challenges facing aviation in the current climate. As global oil markets remain volatile and geopolitical tensions linger, both policymakers and carriers will have to keep adapting.