Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Suspects, Punjab Cops In Intense Shootout Near Amritsar

A shootout between the police and two men suspected to have shot singer Sidhu Moose Wala is on near Amritsar. The area has been cordoned off and people told to stay indoors, sources said.

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force had been tailing the two men -- gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa -- when the encounter started at Bhakna village, around 20 kilometres from Amritsar.

Mannu Kussa is alleged to have fired the first shots at Moose Wala from an AK-47 rifle.

Police from Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai have arrested several other men for the murder -- the hit was called allegedly by Canada-based Goldy Brar in coordination with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi -- but three of the shooters were on the run. While two are now engaged in a shootout, another named Deepak Mundi has not been traced yet.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala, who was a Congress leader besides being a singer-songwriter and rapper, was shot dead near his village, Moosa, in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.