In Pics: How Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Suspects' Encounter Unfolded

Two gangsters- Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa- suspected to be among the shooters in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, were killed in a shootout with the police today.

Three policemen were injured too in the crossfire that took place near Amritsar.

In the shootout that lasted more than four hours, Jagroop Singh Roopa was killed first. The other suspect, Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa, continued to fire for about an hour before he was killed around 4 pm.

The encounter started around noon as Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force had been following the two suspects. They were among three shooters who were still at large after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The area where the encounter took place is only about 10 km from the border with Pakistan. It had been cordoned off and people were told to stay indoors.

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kussa, belonged to villages in Tarn Taran.

Sidhu Moose Wala, singer-songwriter and rapper, was shot dead near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.