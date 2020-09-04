Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Baramulla

The anti-terror operation is taking place in Pattan area of Baramulla district. (Representational image)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police officer said.

#Encounter has started at #Yedipora#Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 4, 2020

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on, the officer said, adding additional forces have been rushed to the area and further details were awaited.