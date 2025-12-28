Archaeologists Discover Kashmir's Buddhist Past, "Proud Moment," Says PM

A recent archaeological discovery in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has brought Kashmir's Buddhist past into the spotlight. Prime Minister Narender Modi has termed the discovery a proud moment, depicting the region's rich culture and heritage.

The 2,000-year-old Buddhist site was discovered after excavation and archaeological survey of nondescript mounds at Zehanpora village. It has revealed stupas, monastic buildings, and structures dating back to the Kushan period and also highlighting Kashmir's Buddhist past.

It is said that some old blurry photographs of three stupas in a French museum drew the attention of archaeologists and eventually led to the unearthing of a Buddhist site that reveals Kashmir's rich civilisation.

It's believed that Zehanpora may have served as an important Buddhist centre having links to the elusive Kushan capital, Huvishkapura.

Kashmir's 2,000-year-old history



In Baramulla, J&K, there is a place called Zehanpora. For years, people had been seeing some tall mounds there. A scientific study of these mounds was initiated. It turned out that these mounds were the remains of a large structure built by... pic.twitter.com/vMqqNtTQUa — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 28, 2025

Drone surveys have uncovered that mounds in the village are man-made, not natural formations. The village is situated on the ancient trade and pilgrimage route, connecting Gandhara with Kashmir.

Excavation was jointly carried out by the Department of Archives Archaeology, and Museums Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir University. According to experts, stupa foundations and monastic cells resemble Gandharan layouts.

Officials say the archaeological site is revealing a layered history of Kashmir that could redefine the ancient past of the valley.

"Jehanpora rediscovery reinforces Kashmir's historic place as a confluence of civilisations. It establishes Kashmir's Buddhist heritage that was long overshadowed by familiar historical narratives," an official said.

In his monthly radio talk, Man Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "rare pictures at French museum helped researchers connect dots and confirm the historical importance of the Jehanpora."

PM Modi said the discovery has opened a window into Kashmir's glorious past, dating back 2,000 years. He said Jehanpora stands as a strong reminder of Kashmir's rich identity and historical legacy.