Encounter Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K's Udhampur

The encounter took place during a joint operation by the Army and police in Bihali area of Basantgarh.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The operation is currently in progress.

Jammu:

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, the Army said.

The encounter took place during a joint operation by the Army and police in Bihali area of Basantgarh.

"Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress," a spokesperson of Jammu-based White Knight Corps said. Further details are awaited. 

NDTV News
