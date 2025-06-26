Encounter Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K's Udhampur

The operation is currently in progress.
Jammu:
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, the Army said.
The encounter took place during a joint operation by the Army and police in Bihali area of Basantgarh.
"Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress," a spokesperson of Jammu-based White Knight Corps said. Further details are awaited.
