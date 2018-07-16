Emergency Era Chief Justice Had 2 Hours To Accept Top Post, Reveals Book

Justice AN Ray's appointment by Indira Gandhi was viewed as an attack on the judiciary (File)

Former Chief Justice of India AN Ray was given "two hours" to decide on accepting the top judicial post in the country in 1973, that had created a controversy as his appointment had led to the supersession of three senior judges of the top court, according to a latest book.



"If I didn't accept (the post), someone else would have been offered it. I did not hanker for it," Justice Ajit Nath Ray is quoted as saying in the book "Supreme Whispers", authored by Abhinav Chandrachud, the grandson of former Chief Justice YV Chandrachud.



However, Justice Ray's statement about being given "two hours" to decide on taking over as the Chief Justice has been challenged by some other senior judges of that period, who claimed in the book that he knew about his upcoming appointment much in advance. Justice Ray passed away in 2010.



This and several other claims and counter-claims were made by over 66 Supreme Court judges in their interviews to American scholar George H Gadbois Junior in the 1980s, which is now out in the book.



Justice Ray's appointment by the then Indira Gandhi regime, superseding three senior judges of the top court -- Justices Jaishanker Manilal Shelat, AN Grover and KS Hegde, was viewed as an attack on the independence of the judiciary.



The appointment was made on April 25, 1973, a day after the Supreme Court's judgement in the Kesavananda Bharati case, where a 13-judge constitution bench, by a 7-6 verdict, had outlined the 'basic structure' doctrine of the Constitution.



While Justice AN Ray was among the six dissenting judges in the case, Justices Shelat, Hegde and Grover, whom he had superseded, were on the side of the majority.



But Justice Ray's statement that he was given two hours to decide to accept the post of Chief Justice was challenged by Justices Hegde and P Jaganmohan Reddy, who said that Ray knew long before that he would take over from Justice Sarv Mittra Sikri.



Justice Reddy was the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court between 1966-69.



"In fact, at a dinner held for the Russian ambassador a week before the supersession, P Jaganmohan Reddy and his wife had heard cabinet minister of steel and mines, (Mohan) Kumaramangalam congratulate Ray on his impending appointment as CJI," claims the book.



Described as "nervous", "bitter" and "sarcastic" during the interview, Justice Ray came down heavily on those who spoke against the supersession, and said many of those who had criticised it "didn't have the standing of a school-leaving certificate".



He even pointed out to Mr Gadbois that though the supersession of Justices Shelat, Hegde and Grover was announced on 25 April, 1973, the three judges did not resign from the court immediately and labelled their criticism of the supersession as "immoral".



Justices Shelat and Hegde went on leave until April 30, while Justice Grover went on leave until May 31. All three of them resigned after that.



