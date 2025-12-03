Advertisement
Soldier Dies After Army Tank Sinks In Rajasthan's Indira Gandhi Canal

A routine training exercise in which the armoured vehicles were practising to cross the canal was going on when the tank got stuck in the middle and started sinking

The body could be retrieved only after several hours of operation, police said.
Jaipur:

An Army soldier was killed during a routine military exercise in the Indira Gandhi canal in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning. There were two soldiers in the tank. While one managed to come out, the other got trapped. The body could be retrieved only after several hours of operation, police said.

"A routine training exercise in which the armoured vehicles were practising to cross the canal was going on when the tank got stuck in the middle and started sinking," police said.

"There were two soldiers present in the tank. One managed to come out while the other got stuck," they said.

Following information, police as well as teams of State Disaster Response Force and civil defence rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the body.

"Postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday," the police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indira Gandhi Canal, Sriganganagar, Soldier Dies
