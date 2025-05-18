Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Soldier Dies Of Bullet Injury From Own Rifle In J&K's Samba DIstrict

The 28-year-old soldier, a native of Telangana, was on sentry duty at Border Outpost Saroj when his service rifle went off, causing his death on the spot, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Soldier Dies Of Bullet Injury From Own Rifle In J&K's Samba DIstrict
Police have started inquest proceedings. (Representational)
Samba:

An army personnel died of a bullet injury from his service rifle inside a post near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

The 28-year-old soldier, a native of Telangana, was on sentry duty at Border Outpost Saroj when his service rifle went off, causing his death on the spot, they said.

The incident took place at 4:30 pm and preliminary investigations suggested that the soldier committed suicide, they added.

However, the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

Police have started inquest proceedings and further details are awaited, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
J&k Soldier, Soldier Deaths, Army Man Dies
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com