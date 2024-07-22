Retired Soldier Kills Mother, Brother With Axe Over Land Dispute In Punjab

An ex-serviceman allegedly hacked to death five members of his family, including his mother and minor nephew and niece, in Naraingarh here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Rator village of Naraingarh on Sunday night, they said.

The retired soldier Bhushan Kumar allegedly brutally killed the five family members and injured his father with an axe while they were asleep, the police said.

He also tried to burn the bodies after committing the crime, they added.

Preliminary investigation suggested that an alleged land dispute between the two brothers led to the incident, the police said.

Those killed have been identified as Kumar's mother Saroopi Devi (65), brother Harish Kumar (35), sister-in-law Sonia (32), and their two children -- Yashika (5) and Mayank (6).

The father of the accused, Om Prakash, who was also injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Naraingarh, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, Ambala's Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh visited the spot late in the night.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused who fled the spot after allegedly committing the murder.

These teams are raiding various places, the police said, adding that further probe in the case is on.

