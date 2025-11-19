Ex-Chile President Michelle Bachelet Presented Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet was on Wednesday presented with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development.

The award was presented to her by the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, which confers the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize.

Those present included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and jury Chairman Shiv Shankar Menon.

Presenting the award, Sonia Gandhi recalled her contribution not only to her country, but also towards global peace.

She said Michelle Bachelet has seen loss, oppression, torture and exile in her early years and recalled her journey of breaking barriers and becoming Chile and Latin America's first woman Defence Minister.

Bachelet made history when she was elected President of her country on two separate occasions.

Sonia Gandhi said Bachelet's influence extended far beyond the borders of Chile and Latin America when she was appointed as the first director of the UN Women Agency in 2010 and later as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Her work has been rooted in efforts to ensure the rights of all, but particularly of women. She believes that gender equality is imperative to resolving all that afflicts our world. As President, she reformed her country's healthcare system by improving access to primary care facilities, targeting her government's policies towards vulnerable sections such as victims of sexual abuse, promoting their rights to good health and well-being. She was also responsible for improving the conditions and treatment of women in the military and police forces," Sonia Gandhi said.

She said Bachelet's far-reaching tax reforms resulted in more inclusive pension schemes and social protection programmes for women and children, and the adoption of quotas to increase women's political participation.

"Legislations introduced by her government have done much to promote equality, rights and freedoms to all," she said.

The former Chilean President praised India's extraordinary cultural richness, profound history and vibrant diversity. She said, the ancient civilisation gave birth to science, philosophy and art. She said, in India, tradition and modernity work hand in hand.

Bachelet said that Indira Gandhi believed that the nations would prosper when they remained in harmony with one another. She said, with multiple conflicts and challenges around, no nation can solve these alone.

Bachelet said she was inspired by Indira Gandhi to join politics to improve the welfare of people. She said, peace and progress are integral to human dignity.

The former Chilean President said multilateralism was needed today more than ever and underlined the "need for working together every day across nations, generations and differences".

