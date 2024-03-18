YouTuber Elvish Yadav Admits To Arranging Snake Venom At Rave Parties: Sources

Elvish Yadav was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday. (File)

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him, said police sources.

Mr Yadav, arrested yesterday in the snake venom case, also confessed during his questioning that he knew the other accused arrested for supplying snake venom last year, they said.

The 26-year-old YouTuber, who had earlier denied involvement in the snake venom row, admitted that he had met the accused at different rave parties and was in contact with them, sources added.

He was remanded in 14-day judicial custody yesterday.

Mr Yadav, who faces a case under the Wildlife Act, now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Section 29 of the stringent law, which has been invoked against him, deals with drug-related conspiracies like buying and selling. Bail is not easily granted under this law.

Elvish Yadav is also accused of using snakes in his video shoots. He had earlier told the police that snakes seen in his video were arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, sources said.

The police had arrested five people earlier in this case after a raid at a banquet hall in Noida. Four of them were snake charmers. Besides, nine snakes and snake venom were also seized from the party.

The raid followed a complaint by an NGO after a member laid a trap and contacted Mr Yadav for snake venom. The NGO member was given a phone number which led him to the five accused, said police.