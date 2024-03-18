Explained: Snake Venom Addiction And The Case Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav has denied any involvement in the snake venom-rave party case. (File)

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav was arrested in the snake venom-rave party case and remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday. Mr Yadav faces a case under the Wildlife Act in Noida for arranging snake venom at rave parties. The 26-year-old YouTuber has refuted the charges.

What is the case?

The case surrounds the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at rave parties in Noida last year. Mr Yadav is accused of arranging the snake venom at his parties and using snakes in his video shoots.

The police busted a snake smuggling racket in November last year after it raided a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. Five people, including four snake charmers, were arrested from the banquet hall for supplying snake venom. Nine snakes including cobras and poison were also recovered from them.

A forensic investigation later revealed the use of venom of cobra and krait species in samples seized from there.

The breakthrough came after a trap was laid by an NGO, People For Animals.

A rave party is a vibrant dance party focussed on the youth-oriented rave culture, which often gets into trouble with authorities over drug use and safety reasons.

How Is Elvish Yadav Involved?

Questioned about the snakes in his video shoots, Mr Yadav has told the police those were arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, sources said.

The five people arrested in the case have told the cops that they used to supply snake venom at rave parties allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav.

Their arrest came after PFA member Gaurav Gupta complained to the police that he had contacted Elvish Yadav for snake venom as part of a trap. During the call, Mr Gupta was given a phone number after which he contacted the five accused, the police said.

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi too had accused Mr Yadav of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.

Mr Yadav, however, has denied any involvement in this case.

What is snake venom addiction?

Snake venom addiction is an unusual form of substance abuse where individuals intentionally expose themselves to snake venom for intoxication effects. The venom can induce a range of symptoms like intoxication due to the neurotoxins present in it. This form of addiction, also known as ophidism, is extremely dangerous and life-threatening and is not a common practice in India.

The effects of snake venom can be unpredictable and potentially deadly and can last for days. In the long run, it may trigger physical and psychological dependence among users.

The use and possession of drugs, including substances derived from snake venom, are governed by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. But the cops have not invoked the NDPS Act against Mr Yadav as drugs were not found at the spot, according to an official.