Elon Musk To Meet PM Modi In India, May Announce New Factory: Report

Elon Musk will reportedly meet PM Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi (File)

Tesla chief Elon Musk will visit India this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to make an announcement related to his plans to invest and open a new factory in India, two sources with direct knowledge said.

The billionaire executive will meet PM Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi, and will separately make an announcement about his India plans, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the trip details are confidential.

PM Modi's office and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Elon Musk's final India trip agenda could still change.

Reuters has previously reported that Tesla officials are expected to visit India this month to look at sites for a manufacturing plant that would require an investment of about $2 billion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)