Nearly Rs 1.5 Crore In Cash Seized From TTV Dhinakaran's Partyman

General Elections 2019: Over 13 income tax raids have been carried out in Tamil Nadu ahead of second phase of elections

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 17, 2019 09:39 IST
94 packets of cash seized in Tamil Nadu says Income Tax officials


Antipatti, Tamil Nadu: 

Income tax officials seized Rs 1.48 crore of unaccounted cash from TTK Dhinakaran's party man at Andipatti in Tamil Nadu today. Raids were carried out on an AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) leader in Andipatti, where by-elections will be held tomorrow. I-T officials told NDTV that 94 packets of cash, with ward numbers and number of voters, were found.

Markings on the packets show Rs 300 was to be given as bribe to each voter claimed officials. 

AMMK party workers initially tried to fight the income tax and Election Commissions teams. The police fired in the air to control the mob said officials.



