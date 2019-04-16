Lok Sabha Polls In Tamil Nadu's Vellore Cancelled After Huge Cash Haul

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 18.

Polling in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency has been cancelled, the Election Commission said today, after a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago. Vellore was to go to polls on Thursday, along with 38 other seats of Tamil Nadu.

"Accepting the recommendation of EC dated 14th April 2019, President has rescinded the election to Vellore parliamentary constituency, Tamil Nadu," the Election Commission said.

After the cash was seized, the district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10.

Mr Anand was charged under the Representation of People Act for giving "wrong information" in his election affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, police said. The other two, identified as Srinivasan and Damodaran, were booked under bribery charges.

Mr Anand is the son of senior party leader Durai Murugan.

On March 30, Income Tax officials had conducted searches at Durai Murugan's residence over suspected use of unaccounted money for electioneering, and seized Rs. 10.50 lakh in alleged "excess" cash. Two days later, the they claimed to have seized Rs. 11.53 crore from a cement godown belonging to a DMK leader's associate in the same district.

Durai Murugan, however, said that he had not concealed anything. Questioning the timing of the Income Tax department's operation, he alleged that the raids were a "conspiracy" by certain political leaders who could not face them in the electoral arena.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.