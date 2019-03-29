TTV Dhinakaran's Outfit Gets New Common Symbol For Polls - 'A Gift Pack'

Tthe Supreme Court had earlier refused "pressure cooker" as symbol for AMMK.

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam or AMMK got "gift pack" as a common symbol for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission today.

The new symbol was allotted after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused the "pressure cooker" as symbol for the outfit. In a relief, however, the top court asked the poll panel to "consider and make endeavour" to allot a common election symbol from among the free symbols available for the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's nephew's group.

The top court has also clarified that its order does not recognize Dhinakaran's group as a separate entity but treats it as Independents.

TTV Dhinakaran thanked the Election Commission for the "wonderful symbol".

"Thanks to the Election Commission of India for allocating the wonderful symbol "Gift Pack" for all the 59 candidates as per the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," he tweeted.

Thanks to the Election Commission of India for allocating the wonderful symbol "Gift Pack" for all the 59 candidates as per the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. #ElectionCommissionOfIndia#giftbox#தேர்தல்ஆணையம்pic.twitter.com/9973kc7Yqz — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) March 29, 2019

TTV Dhinakaran had won the RK Nagar by-polls under the pressure cooker symbol last year.

The AMMK is contesting 38 of the 39 seats in the state and has already announced its candidates for both Lok Sabha elections and state assembly by-polls.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats while the state assembly has 235 seats.

Both the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

