Consider Common Symbol For Dhinakaran's Group: Top Court To Poll Panel

TTV Dhinakaran's group to be as Independents, said the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today said the 'pressure cooker' can't be given to the breakaway TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam or AMMK as a common symbol. But in a relief to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's nephew, the top court asked the poll panel to "consider and make endeavour" to allot a common symbol to the group.

The top court clarified that its order does not recognize Dhinakaran's group as a separate entity but treats it as Independents, giving both a level playing field.

The poll panel yesterday told the Supreme Court that it can allot a common symbol to an individual but not to an unregistered political party, led by Dhinakaran and Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala.

The court, however, asked the election body to consider giving a common symbol from the free symbol list to 39 AMMK candidates in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry for the Lok Sabha elections.

"The reality is however stronger the candidate may be, he/she is known by the symbol only," said Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

Senior advocates, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Dhinakaran's group, told the top court that the last date of filing nominations is today and if the group is not allotted the symbol, its candidates will have to contest on different symbols. Candidates of rival parties will win by default if a common symbol of 'pressure cooker' is not given to them, the lawyers said.

AIADMK, represented by Mukul Rohatgi, argued that common symbol can't be allotted and it will create legal problems.

On March 15, the top court had agreed to hear a plea of Mr Dhinakaran and Sasikala challenging a Delhi High Court order granting the 'two leaves' symbol to a faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami. The court had issued notice to the Election Commission on the limited plea of Mr Dhinakaran that they be allowed to use 'pressure cooker' as a common symbol.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.