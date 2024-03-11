TTV Dhinakaran's Party Confirms Alliance With BJP For Lok Sabha Polls

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran on Monday announced his party's unconditional support to the BJP for the soon to be announced Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Dhinakaran said his party's alliance with the BJP is confirmed. He said: "TN BJP President K Annamalai and BJP leader Kishan Reddy spoke to me over phone and I have conveyed to them the unconditional support of AMMK to the BJP-led alliance."

Dhinakaran said he could not meet the BJP leaders on Monday as he was out of Chennai.

The AMMK leader said the BJP leaders had been in touch with them for the past six months and talks were on for about three months now.

While it is certain that people will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term in office, his party, the AMMK will contribute like a 'squirrel,' to ensure victory for the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

On seat-sharing, the AMMK leader said his party's demands will be reasonable. There is no issue as regards the number of constituencies to be allotted to his party and the Lok Sabha segments from where his party nominees will contest.

To a question, Mr Dhinakaran said his party there was absolutely no pressure on his party to contest on BJP's lotus symbol.

Answering another question, he said if policies and ideologies matched, there was no need for the presence of separate political parties and the understanding between parties is confined to electoral purpose.

