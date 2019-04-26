NDA To Get Two-Third Majority In Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said he is confident that he NDA is coming to power again with majority.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hit a majority mark in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



"The NDA will get two-third majority in the country," Mr Singh, who was in Varanasi, told news agency ANI.



Apna Dal (S) convener and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel said that the enthusiasm of the people shows the NDA is headed towards an absolute majority in Lok Sabha and will form the government again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"The NDA is coming to power again. There is no doubt that it will be under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The way people greeted and welcomed Modi ji on streets of Varanasi shows that people want to see Modi ji again as the Prime Minister. We will break all records in Uttar Pradesh," she said.



External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj told ANI, "The people of Varanasi are very lucky as they are choosing the Prime Minister of India, while people of other constituencies are choosing their parliamentarians."



PM Modi filed his nomination today from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, the seat from where he won the 2014 general election by a huge margin. BJP had secured 282 seats in Lok Sabha, crossing the half-way mark of 272.



He had then contested and won from Vadodara in Gujarat but chose to retain Varanasi.

