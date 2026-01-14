Election Officer Dies By Suicide Weeks Before Local Body Polls In Gujarat

An election officer has died by suicide in Gujarat's Valsad district nearly two weeks ahead of local body polls in the state. DC Brahmankachh, mamlatdar and an election officer in Umargaon, reportedly jumped in front of a train late last night.

The incident occurred during the peak of election preparations, a period where mamlatdars serve a critical role as returning officers.

Local authorities were alerted to the incident at midnight, and a massive police force was deployed at the site.

The railway police secured the scene and sent his body for post-mortem.

The preliminary report gives no indication about the possible reasons behind his suicide.

"We are investigating all possible angles. It is a case of suicide. The statements and sequence of events will be investigated," said railway police officials.