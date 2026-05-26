'I Disliked Her': Man 'Sells' Wife, She Gets Gang-Raped In Gujarat Shocker

In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves, the Palanpur West Police in Gujarat's Banaskaantha have uncovered a heinous human trafficking and assault network orchestrated by a man against his own wife.

What initially began as a standard investigation into a missing person report quickly unravelled into a dark tale of betrayal, greed, and brutality.

The mastermind behind the entire operation was revealed to be the victim's husband, Nikesh Patel, who allegedly chose to trade his wife's freedom and dignity for a mere fifty thousand rupees because he simply did not like her.

The conspiracy began to unfold on May 19, when Nikesh Patel, a resident of Ganeshpura, walked into the Palanpur West Police Station to register a formal complaint, claiming that his wife had mysteriously vanished.

In what police now describe as a highly calculated move to evade law enforcement suspicion and mislead authorities, Patel presented himself as a distraught husband seeking help.

However, as investigators began digging deeper into the timeline of the disappearance under the direct supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr. Jignesh Gamit, glaring inconsistencies and contradictions began to emerge in the husband's statements.

Under sustained questioning by cops, Patel broke down to confess to the horrifying crime. He revealed to the police that, driven by a dislike for his wife, he had conspired with his friends to dispose of her by striking a financial deal.

Armed with the shocking details of the confession, the Palanpur West Police launched a swift rescue operation, successfully tracking down the hidden location, freeing the victim, and bringing her to safety.

Once rescued, the traumatized woman provided a harrowing account of her ordeal to the authorities. She alleged that during her captivity, the individuals involved in the trafficking ring subjected her to horrific acts of sexual assault and gang rape.

Furthermore, she stated that the perpetrators forcefully stripped her of all her gold jewellery, which they subsequently sold off for profit.

Patel, alongside his accomplices identified as Sanjay Thakor, Ashok Thakor, and Sachin Darbar, pre-planned the transaction and sold the unsuspecting woman to buyers for fifty thousand rupees.

According to the investigation, the group lured the woman away under the guise of traveling, only to transport her to a secluded location and hand her over to perpetrators who threw her into forced confinement.

Following the victim's statement, the police acted decisively, registering a criminal case invoking stringent sections for human trafficking, gang rape, robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

A total of seven accused individuals, including the husband Nikesh Patel, Sanjay Thakor, Ashok Thakor, and Sachin Darbar, have been successfully arrested and placed behind bars.