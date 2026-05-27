Gujarat Woman Killed Her 3 Children Before Suicide Attempt, Claims Husband

Three children were found dead under highly suspicious circumstances inside their family home in Umargam taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district. Their mother, Nishaben Halpati, was discovered alongside them in critical condition after consuming a suspected toxic substance and is currently battling for her life at the Valsad Civil Hospital.

The gruesome scene has sparked intense panic and grief across the local community, pointing to a severe case of domestic dispute culminating in multiple homicides and an attempted suicide.

The children have been identified as nine-month-old twin boys, Ayansh and Riyansh, and their two-year-old sister, Naira, whose sudden deaths have left the entire village in deep mourning.

The father of the children, Sanjay Halpati, has leveled grave allegations against his wife, accusing her of murdering their three children before attempting to end her own life.

According to police sources, the couple had been embroiled in bitter disputes for a prolonged period due to suspicions surrounding an alleged extramarital affair. Sanjay stated that his wife was suspected of being in a relationship with another man, which had become a constant source of friction and severe emotional distress within the household.

The marital discord reportedly reached a breaking point on the night of the incident when Sanjay caught his wife talking to another individual on her phone, triggering a violent argument between the two. The husband alleged that after he eventually fell asleep, his wife allegedly took the extreme step of killing their three helpless children before consuming poison herself.

The grim reality came to light the following morning when family members woke up to find the mother unresponsive and the three toddlers lifeless in the room.

Upon receiving distress calls from shocked neighbours who rushed to the scene, a team from the Sarigam police station rushed to the scene and cordoned off the residence.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police J.K. Patel, also visited the crime scene to oversee the preliminary investigation.

The Sarigam police have formally recorded the father's detailed statement and are analyzing forensic evidence from the room to piece together the sequence of events.

Officials have taken custody of the bodies of the three toddlers and sent them for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death.

While the mother remains critical under strict medical supervision, authorities confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway from all angles to establish the definitive timeline of the killings and the subsequent suicide attempt.

Cops are awaiting to take statement of wife and know her side of the story.