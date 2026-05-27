Girl, 13, Jumps From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Surat, Dies

A 13-year-old girl died after jumping from the fourth floor of her residential building in the Kadodara area of rural Surat. The motive behind the suicide was domestic discord, police said.

Distressing CCTV footage captured the chilling sequence of events. The girl reached the top floor of the building and stood near the railing of the terrace. Realising her intentions, several onlookers ran desperately to the terrace to save her. However, before anyone could reach her, the teenager leapt from the edge. Distraught witnesses then rushed downstairs to assist, but the fall had already caused fatal injuries.

Her neighbours and family members rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in a frantic bid to save her life. Despite the medical team's best efforts to stabilise her, she succumbed to her injuries.

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Preliminary reports indicate that a domestic dispute had broken out within the household shortly before the incident. Family members, who are now completely inconsolable, said they never anticipated that a routine household argument would culminate in such a tragedy.

The teenager's family is native to Rajasthan and has been residing in Surat for several years for work.

Following the medical procedures, the family left for their native village in Rajasthan for her funeral.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kadodara police arrived at the scene to initiate a thorough investigation. Officers have secured the CCTV footage and are currently recording statements from neighbours and eyewitnesses.

The official questioning of the parents will take place once they return from Rajasthan.

Investigation is underway.