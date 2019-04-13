Over 10,000 Complaints Filed For Model Code Violations In Maharashtra

Polling for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is being held in four phases (Representational)

Over 10,000 First Information Reports or FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra between March 10 and April 11 for violation of model code of conduct in force for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

A top official of the state's poll commission Friday said a vast majority of the 10,397 FIRs registered were related to using liquor as voter inducement and possession of firearms.

"Almost 9,000 FIRs have been filed at various police stations in Maharashtra for storing and distributing illicit liquor. A total of 457 FIRs have been lodged for possession of firearms," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde told PTI.

"The rest pertains to drugs, unaccounted cash, gold etc," Mr Shinde added.

He said cases had also been registered with the police for violations like unauthorised banners, use of loudspeakers, inflammatory speeches and holding meetings without permission.

Polling for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is being held in four phases, the first of which was on April 11.

The next three phases are on April 18, 23 and 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

