The victims Satri Munda (60) and his wife Jauni Devi (55) along with their son Ram Munda (14) and daughter Radha Hansa were in their sleep when the attackers barged into the house past midnight last and axed the old couple to death.

All India | | Updated: June 15, 2018 22:44 IST
Elderly Couple Killed In Jharkhand, Attackers Escaped With Man's Head

The police haven't ruled out the possibility that witchcraft could be the reason (Representational)

Khunti:  An old tribal couple was axed to death while their teenaged children suffered injuries in an attack by unidentified attackers in Dadgamma under Khunti police station under Khunti district, a senior police officer today said.

The victims Satri Munda (60) and his wife Jauni Devi (55) along with their son Ram Munda (14) and daughter Radha Hansa were in their sleep when the attackers barged into the house past midnight last and axed the old couple to death, said Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha.

Mr Sinha said the victims children suffered minor injuries in the incident.

After committing the crime, the killers escaped with the severed head of Mr Satri, Mr Sinha said adding that the bodies including Satris torso have been recovered and sent for post-mortem today.

Asked about the possible reason behind the incident, the SP did not rule the possibility that the witchcraft could be the possible reason.

Meanwhile, a hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits and recover the severed head of Satri.

