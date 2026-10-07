Elderly Agra Couple Claims Son And Daughter-In-Law Threw Them Out Of Rs 75 Lakh House, Police React

A 70-year-old man from Agra broke down in a video while alleging that his son and daughter-in-law forced him and his wife out of their home nearly five years ago. Identified as Ram Bilas Katara, the elderly man claimed that he and his wife, Usha Katara, were thrown out of their house on January 4, 2022. In the video shared on Facebook, his wife can be seen crying as Katara appeals for help, saying that they have been trying to get authorities to hear their case for years.

Katara claimed that the couple had spent around Rs 75 lakh to build the house. He further alleged that his son and daughter-in-law later sold the property for Rs 46 lakh and forced them to leave. He said the couple has been living in a rented house since then.

According to Katara, they have made more than 1,000 videos since 2022 seeking help and have approached government authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In his latest appeal, he again urged people and authorities to intervene and take action against his son and daughter-in-law. During his appeal, Katara also described his son as "Aurangzeb se bhi bura (worse than Aurangzeb)."

Here's the video:

The allegations, however, are disputed, and Agra Police have said the matter is part of an ongoing family property dispute. Responding to the viral video on X, the Agra Police Commissionerate said an inquiry by the Malpura police station found that Katara had approached authorities over his claim to a share in the family property.

According to the police, the house is registered in the name of Katara's daughter-in-law, while a case concerning the partition of the property is already pending before a court.

The police also said that Katara is currently living in a rented house with his younger son and wife. Statements from both sides were recorded during the inquiry, but they were found to be contradictory, the police said.

The police described the dispute as civil in nature, indicating that the ownership and division of the property would ultimately be decided through the ongoing court proceedings. The authorities said the matter is being monitored and that further action will be taken as required under the law.

"The police are maintaining vigilant oversight of the case, with further investigation and necessary action being taken in accordance with the rules," Agra police wrote.