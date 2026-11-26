After years of requests, WhatsApp has finally rolled out its much-sought-after feature, allowing users to schedule their messages in both individual and group chats. On Wednesday (Nov 25), WhatsApp announced that the feature was rolling out to users across iOS and Android. Once it becomes available, users can type a message and long-press the send button to schedule it.

Stating that "some messages are better sent a little later," WhatsApp, in a blog post, detailed that the new feature allows the sender to schedule a message anywhere between 10 minutes and 14 days ahead.

"Some messages are better sent a little later. You remember at 11 pm to wish someone luck for an exam the next morning, or want a birthday message to land at midnight in your friend's time zone, not yours. You think of it now, but now isn't the right time," WhatsApp said in a statement.

"That's why we're introducing scheduled messages - one of our most requested features. You can write a message when you think of it and send it anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days later, in both your 1:1 and group chats."

The schedule message feature is not limited to text. Users can also schedule photos and videos, making it easier to stay connected to your loved ones.

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How To Schedule A WhatsApp Message:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat where you want to send the message

Type the message

Press and hold the send button

Select the date and time you want the message to be delivered

Confirm your choice and schedule the message

Even if the phone is switched off, the scheduled message will show up on the receiver's end at the intended time. Additionally, it remains end-to-end encrypted, akin to other WhatsApp messages.

If a user changes their mind, they can review their queued messages and simply delete them before they go out to the receiver.