The internet is abuzz with purported WhatsApp conversations between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, with screenshots allegedly showing Huang making an inappropriate request for intimacy. The screenshots began circulating amid the controversy surrounding Huang's brief departure from Nvidia and his subsequent return as CEO. The timing and the company's leadership shake-up appear to have given the fabricated messages an air of credibility, prompting users to share and discuss them as genuine conversations.

However, the viral exchanges are fabricated and have been traced to a social media account known for posting satirical content.

A fact-check by Mashable identified the screenshots as fake, tracing them to the parody X account @BrimsCR7, whose profile describes its content as satire and fictional quotes. There is no credible evidence that the alleged WhatsApp conversation took place.

The screenshots gained traction against the backdrop of a major leadership controversy at Nvidia.

Huang resigned as the company's CEO on November 12 after reports of extramarital relationships triggered scrutiny and raised questions about his position at the chipmaker. The reports included allegations of a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence, as well as an alleged relationship with a subordinate at Nvidia.

Following his departure, Nvidia appointed its long-serving CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO. She continued to oversee the company's financial operations while temporarily taking charge of its leadership.

However, Huang's exit proved short-lived. On November 23, Nvidia's board announced that it had unanimously decided to reinstate him as president and CEO following discussions and input from senior US government officials. Kress subsequently returned to her role as CFO.

What Is Known About Jensen Huang And Colette Kress' Relationship?

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has served as its CFO for more than 13 years. She has played a significant role in managing the company's finances during its growth into one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

While the leadership transition brought the two executives into the spotlight, there are no credible reports establishing a romantic or inappropriate relationship between Huang and Kress.

The viral WhatsApp screenshots appear to have exploited the ongoing controversy surrounding Nvidia's leadership to make an invented conversation appear believable.