Chip-making giant Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as president, chief executive and director, 11 days after it accepted his resignation and six days after its chairman said the board "does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO", amid a scandal involving extramarital affairs with multiple women, one of whom is alleged to be a Chinese spy. But that "spy" bit seems to have come to naught, as Jensen Huang was possibly unaware that this woman, Hong Kong-based Alice Huang, was a foreign intelligence agent.

On Monday, November 23, the Nvidia board said it had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him.

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US President Donald Trump, who at one point said former Apple boss Tim Cook should lead the semiconductor chip company, said he'd been speaking to Nvidia's board and that Jensen Huang "did nothing wrong".

Since Nvidia makes chips that are key to AI and defence needs, it has come to be a major asset for US foreign policy and tech hegemony too. That partly explains Trump's interest.

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Here's a recap of the stretch that ended with Jensen Huang back to where he was, at least professionally.

What Triggered the Crisis

The crisis grew out of weeks of news reporting and, particularly, an October 29 story by the New York Times that said US officials had concluded Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed, was a Chinese intelligence asset. Electronic surveillance of her had revealed her close relationship with Jensen Huang.

The Nvidia boss had not received a "defensive briefing", which US officials sometimes use to warn Americans that foreign intelligence services may be targeting them.

US officials did not believe Jensen Huang knew Alice was gathering information for China, the report said then too.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio "briefed the president on the issue" in May, delivering the warning aboard Air Force One after learning that Trump had extended a last-minute invitation to Jensen Huang to join the presidential delegation to China, an unnamed US government official told NYT. Some reports said Rubio, a known China policy hawk, had "exaggerated" the information from an intelligence memo when briefing Trump.

On November 8, Huang admitted to the affair, and the Nvidia board said it was initiating an independent investigation. The next day, Trump said Jensen Huang had told him he didn't know Alice "was a spy".

"I really believe him," Trump said.

Beijing has rejected the allegations of spying, and Alice's ex-employer Megaspeed has insisted it conducts "legitimate and lawful business". Alice Huang officially left the company on August 30, 2025, it added.

But the matter did not end there. "I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Jensen Huang said.

It later emerged Alice was not his only affair.

November 12: The exit

Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board, effective immediately, November 12. Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer, became interim CEO.

This came after it came to light that Jensen Huang, 63, had an extramarital relationship with colleague Kimberly Powell, plus an "intimate relationship" with a second Nvidia employee.

Trump called the episode a "horrible thing" and "so sad to see". It was a sign of his continued support for Huang, as he slammed the situation, not the man.

Nvidia stocks fell over 30 per cent in day trading.

November 13-14: A Campaign Begins

X Corp and Tesla boss Elon Musk posted on November 13, "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I'm signing it too."

He then said Nvidia would lose critical deals without Huang as many of those were "a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract".

A 'Stand with Jensen' letter online asked the board to "bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA's best interests". Major Nvidia shareholders called on the board to weigh a potential return of Jensen Huang.

November 15: Silicon Valley Support

Huang had discussed with confidants the possibility of returning to Nvidia, and his friends and aides were assembling a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his reinstatement by also rallying support from the White House, FT reported.

But another Trump cabinet member, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, spoke about how Nvidia must look outside the company for a leader. "[With] what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shake-up," he told Fox News.

November 16: Trump's Open Backing

Trump anyhow backed the bid to get Nvidia to reinstate Huang, an extraordinary endorsement from a US president. Asked about Rubio's warning on Alice Huang, Trump said, "I haven't heard that... I don't know that she is a spy."

The Commerce Department and the Justice Department, however, confirmed they were investigating Alice Huang's employer, Megaspeed, over diversion of sensitive semiconductors and chips.

November 17: Direct Hint Of A Comeback

In his first public statement since resigning, Huang said on X that he would be honoured to return as CEO if the board decided it was in the company's best interest.

But the board rejected the offer, at least then. "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," chairman Harvey Jones said. He even said the board had retained executive HR firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a permanent chief executive.

The company said it was not shipping high-tech data centre products, including advanced H200 processors, to China. Jensen Huang is to answer questions from the US House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on December 1 and 2 over this issue.

November 18-20: Probe Net Widens

His affairs aside, Nvidia faced further scrutiny over possible export of key chips to China, in alleged collusion with US officials.

Senate Banking Committee chairman Tim Scott, who is a Republican like Trump, wrote to Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick asking them to testify publicly. Democrats launched an investigation into whether Lutnick took actions with Nvidia to benefit his sons and their investment banking firm.

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Brett Guthrie has asked Nvidia interim CEO Kress to appear before the panel to clarify whether the company helped Megaspeed evade US export controls on AI chips.

Nvidia suffered a major stock fall on November 20 amid reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission is probing potential accounting issues at the company.

November 21-22: U-Turn Anyway

Trump told reporters he "would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," calling Nvidia "a very important company to us".

Fresh reports then emerged that Trump's advisers had told him at least twice about US intelligence linking Alice Huang to China's spy agency while she had an affair with Jensen Huang. Trump had declined to intervene, according to unnamed officials cited in the NYT report. Trump had brushed off the warnings and said he didn't want to get involved, even when Rubio pressed him, it added.

READ | How Social Media Reacted To Jensen Huang's Comeback As Nvidia CEO

US intelligence suspected China's Ministry of State Security recruited Alice Huang. US intelligence has reportedly also found evidence that Kang Wei, Alice Huang's business partner, worked with the ministry.

Trump anyway posted on Truth Social: "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A."

Trump's Commerce Secretary Bessent turned his assessment around too, saying he would assume Jensen Huang didn't know if Alice was a spy.

By this time, technically, Nvidia's filing to the stock market regulator had said the board reinstated Huang on November 22, effective immediately.

November 23: The Comeback

Nvidia shares jumped more than 30% as news broke. Jensen Huang said, as per the company statement, "I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."

The board said its committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion, and that Huang is committed to cooperating with it. It also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee national security risks, and has plans to hire a chief compliance officer.

Trump called Jensen Huang a "great patriot". Alice Huang was last reported to be in Beijing.

Nvidia's shares have surged 30 per cent after the reinstatement.

(Inputs from AP, Reuters, and Bloomberg)