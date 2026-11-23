Jensen Huang has been reinstated as Nvidia's president, chief executive and board director, and his return has sparked reactions on social media. Users are sharing humorous videos, memes and posts celebrating his comeback, with some imagining his return to the company's headquarters.

Nvidia's decision comes after the company had earlier accepted Huang's resignation following revelations about his alleged links to a Chinese espionage operation and reports of multiple extramarital affairs.

The company's board unanimously approved his reinstatement after a series of discussions with Huang.

Nvidia also said that the board had sought input from senior US government officials before making the decision.

Social Media Reacts To Jensen Huang's Return

Following the announcement, social media users flooded the internet with memes, videos and posts imagining Huang's return to Nvidia's headquarters.

One user shared an AI-generated video showing Huang delivering a speech in front of Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump and others. In the video, Huang says that he is not leaving. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "Jensen Huang is officially back, the greatest comeback in history. "

Another user shared a video showing a man walking confidently towards Nvidia's headquarters. The post was captioned, "Jensen Huang arriving at Nvidia's headquarters this morning".

An X user posted a video of a bird dressed in a doctor's uniform making an entrance. The user linked the clip to Huang's reinstatement and wrote, "Jensen Huang is officially reinstated. The comeback is massive."

Check Out The Post Here:

Another post featured an AI-generated video showing Huang dancing and celebrating. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "He's back, ladies and gentlemen."

Another video shared on X showed a scene from a movie in which an actor wakes up smiling. The clip was posted with the caption: "Nvidia shareholders after hearing about Jensen Huang's return."

An X page also shared an AI-generated video depicting Huang running toward Nvidia's offices. The page captioned the clip, "Live footage of Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia offices emerges."

Meanwhile, another X user shared a video of a man making an energetic entrance at an event and compared the moment to Huang's return. The post was captioned, "Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia".

Elon Musk Reacts To Jensen Huang's Reinstatement

Elon Musk also reacted to Nvidia's decision to bring Huang back as its chief executive.

Responding to the development, Musk wrote, "The mistake has been corrected."