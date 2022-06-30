Eknath Shinde's Video Call To Sena Rebels In Goa After Being Named Chief Minister

Shiv Sena MLAs speaking to Eknath Shinde on a video call.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, who will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, spoke to party leaders in Goa who have been standing with him during the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr Shinde spoke to these MLAs via video calling, a video accessed by NDTV shows. The rebels were elated to receive a call from their leader and were seen waving to him.

They also chanted, "Eknath Shinde tum aage badho hum tumhare saath hain (Eknath Shinde, you keep moving ahead we are with you)."

Earlier, another video showed these MLAs, sequestered at a resort in Goa, erupting in celebration. The MLAs were seen dancing in what appeared to be a banquet hall, watching the news briefing on a giant screen.

They were elated to know that Mr Shinde will replace Mr Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr Shinde alone will take oath of office at 7.30 pm, and cabinet expansion will take place later, Mr Fadnavis said at a press conference at Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

"I will not betray the faith Fadnavis has placed in me," Mr Shinde told the media.

The BJP will extend support to Mr Shinde's group, said Mr Fadnavis, a former chief minister and currently leader of opposition in the Assembly. BJP is the single largest party in the legislature.

Sena (rebels) as well as BJP MLAs and some independents will be sworn in as ministers during the expansion, he added.

Mr Shinde, who was a senior minister in the Thackeray government, lauded Fadnavis for giving up the opportunity to become CM, saying the BJP leader showed large-heartedness in making "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik" the next Chief Minister.