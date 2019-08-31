At Least 8 Feared Killed As Cylinders Explode At Maharashtra Factory

Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting search and rescue operations

At least eight workers were feared killed in an explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra this morning, police said.

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the explosion happened at around 9:45 am today, a senior police officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

"Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on," said the Shirpur police station officer.

Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting search and rescue operations.

More details are awaited.

