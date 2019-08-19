11 Killed, Over 12 Injured In Truck-Bus Collision In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Bus Crash: The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Eleven people died and more than 12 were injured when a truck collided with a bus in Dhule district of Maharashtra last night.

The state-run bus was on its way from Aurangabad to Shahada when the collision took place, said police. The crash took place near Neemgul village, according to Dhule Control Room official AL Patil.

After the crash, the truck overturned and was badly damaged due to the intensity of the collision.

A part of the bus was also ripped off in the crash, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed. The bus driver died on the spot. It is not yet clear how many people were on board the bus.

The injured have been admitted to hospital. Number of the deaths in the crash is likely to increase.

More details are awaited.

