Two Killed In Fire After Cylinder Explodes At Slum Cluster In Pune

The blaze erupted after a gas cylinder exploded around 3am in a shanty. (Representational)

Two people died in a fire today at a slum area in Pune, Maharashtra, a police official said.

The blaze erupted after a gas cylinder exploded around 3am in a shanty located at Dalvinagar inPimpri Chinchwad area on the city's outskirts, he said.

The fire spread rapidly and engulfed five other shanties in the neighbourhood, the official added.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and other people managed to escape.

The deceased were identified as Pradip Mote (38) and Shankar Kshirsagar (35), the official said, adding that a case was registered in connection with the incident.