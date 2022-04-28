89 Swords Seized In Maharashtra After Car Chase, 4 Arrested

An FIR was registered against the accused under the Arms Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a major development, Maharashtra Police have seized 89 swords and a dagger from an SUV in Maharashtra's Dhule district and arrested four people in connection with the case, Dhule Superintendent of Police Pravinkumar Patil said on Thursday.

A police team intercepted the vehicle after chasing it on Wednesday in Shirpur area while it was heading towards Dhule city, located over 300 km from Mumbai, the official said.

The police arrested the four persons - Mohammed Sharif Mohammed Shafique (35), Shaikh Iliyas Shaikh Latif (32), Saiyad Naim Saiyad Rahim (29) and Kapil Dabhade (35), all residents of Jalna district.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Songir police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.