Eight Black Bucks Die Of Heat Stroke In Madhya Pradesh The herd was found dead in a field on Bhatasa road in Khategaon tehsil, 130 km from the district headquarters.

53 Shares EMAIL PRINT Madhya Pradesh is reeling under scorching heat for the last couple of days. Khategaon: Eight black bucks were today found to have died of heat stroke in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.



The herd was found dead in a field on Bhatasa road in Khategaon tehsil, 130 km from the district headquarters, said Sub Divisional Officer (Forests) SL Yadav.



Villagers informed forest officials about the dead antelopes. After autopsy, the carcasses were disposed of.



Veterinary surgeon Mahesh Suryavanshi, who carried out the autopsies, attributed the deaths to heat stroke, Mr Yadav said.



The state is reeling under scorching heat for the last couple of days.



The highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degree Celsius was today recorded at Khajuraho.







